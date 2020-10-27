Head-To-Head Contrast: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 5.45 $2.08 billion $8.26 26.20 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 41.16 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -90.01

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryker and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 2 9 16 1 2.57 Inspire Medical Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $220.68, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $117.23, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.38% 20.53% 8.89% Inspire Medical Systems -69.69% -35.04% -28.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Inspire Medical Systems on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

