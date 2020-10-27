Head-To-Head Survey: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 19.74% 6.82% 0.86% CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14%

This table compares Hope Bancorp and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.39 $171.04 million $1.35 6.15 CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.86 $529.90 million $5.06 5.70

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hope Bancorp and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 CIT Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

CIT Group beats Hope Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; Internet banking and bill-pay services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, Hope Bancorp, Inc. operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

