Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRTG. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,402,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,766,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

