Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

Shares of HMLP opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

