Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $279.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

