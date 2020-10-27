Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after purchasing an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.