Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

