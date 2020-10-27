Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.60.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,706. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.15. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.