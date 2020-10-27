Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.23. Hubbell also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.60.

HUBB stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,706. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

