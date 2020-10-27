Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

HCM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,973. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

