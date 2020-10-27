Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.42. 19,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

