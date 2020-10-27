Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

IBCP opened at $14.88 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $325.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

