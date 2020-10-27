India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and CUI Global (NYSE:CUI) Critical Contrast

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

This table compares India Globalization Capital and CUI Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.64 -$7.32 million N/A N/A CUI Global $23.49 million 0.87 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.53

CUI Global has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Volatility and Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for India Globalization Capital and CUI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.41%. Given CUI Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CUI Global beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

