Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after purchasing an additional 472,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,794,000 after buying an additional 179,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

INFY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 244,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

