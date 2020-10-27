ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.31 ($9.77).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

