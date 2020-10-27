Injective Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.13 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00006035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $2.13 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00237546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01301530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00127810 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,358,281 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

