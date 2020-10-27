Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,230 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.