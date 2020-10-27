Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.