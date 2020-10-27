Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.