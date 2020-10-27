Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

