Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

