Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

