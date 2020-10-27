Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.