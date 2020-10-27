InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 123.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,369. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.31.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

