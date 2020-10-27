International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,062. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

