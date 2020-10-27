Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 217.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 48.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

