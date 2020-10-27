Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.10. 800,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,750,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

