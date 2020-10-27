Investec Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.