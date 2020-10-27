Investors Buy Large Volume of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 647,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,164. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

