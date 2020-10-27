ION Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. ION has a market capitalization of $379,965.48 and $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003807 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,464,662 coins and its circulating supply is 13,564,662 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

