IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $786.61 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. IOTA has a total market cap of $786.61 million and $15.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00203957 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Ovis, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Binance, Coinone, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Upbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

