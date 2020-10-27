iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.12

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.12 and last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 205766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,710,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,410,000 after buying an additional 1,906,526 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,910,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 171,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 171,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,384,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.