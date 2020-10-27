iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,557. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

