iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IWR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 39,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

