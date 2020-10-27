iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.26. 99,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,038. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.75 and its 200-day moving average is $319.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.