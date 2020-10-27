Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.32 ($90.96).

EPA:AIR opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Friday. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.08.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

