Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target to $4.00

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.
Shares of GLOP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.
