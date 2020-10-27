Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target to $4.00

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.28.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

