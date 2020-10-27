Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target to $4.50

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of GLOG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. GasLog has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $259.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

