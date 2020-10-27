Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target to $7.00

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.