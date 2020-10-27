JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

JBLU opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

