JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $95,604,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.