John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

