JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. 22,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 348.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

