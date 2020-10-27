Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

KAI stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 213.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.