KemPharm (KMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 325,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,007. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

