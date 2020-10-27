KeyCorp Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $362.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $371.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,052. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

