KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a current ratio of 517.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.