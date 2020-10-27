Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. BJ's Restaurants (OTCMKTS:BJRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BJ's Restaurants and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ's Restaurants 1 8 4 0 2.23 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ's Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given BJ's Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BJ's Restaurants is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Risk and Volatility

BJ's Restaurants has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ's Restaurants and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ's Restaurants $1.16 billion 0.57 $45.24 million $2.08 14.26 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

BJ's Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares BJ's Restaurants and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ's Restaurants -2.90% -7.46% -2.03% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of BJ's Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of BJ's Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ's Restaurants beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

