Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report $29.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.69 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $133.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.01 billion to $129.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

NYSE KR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 313,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kroger by 40.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

