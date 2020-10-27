Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. Kroger also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 253,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

